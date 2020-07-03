India records highest one day spike with over 20,000 coronavirus cases

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 20,903 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,25,544.

The country recorded 379 deaths taking the total death toll to 18,213 with 2,27,439 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) said it has tested 92,97,749 COVID-19 samples so far with 2,41,576 samples being tested yesterday.

Maharashtra which has been hit hardest due to the virus reported 6,330 coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 125 deaths with the total number of cases in the state rising to 1,86,626, including 8,178 deaths, the state health department said.

India's financial capital Mumbai reported 1,554 coronavirus cases with the total number of cases rising to 80,262.

Mumbai's slum area Dharavi reported 19 coronavirus cases & two deaths with the total number of cases in the area rising to 2,301, including 551 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has gone up to 84 in the area.

India's national capital reported 2373 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with the number of cases rising to 92,175 with the death toll rising to 2864. The number of active cases has shot up to 2,6304 in Delhi.

In West Bengal, 649 coronavirus cases were reported with 16 deaths in 24 hours taking the number of cases to 19,819 along with 6,083 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 699.