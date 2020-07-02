No community spread of virus in Maharashtra, claims Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by coronavirus in India, with Mumbai as the epicentre. With a consistent surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra's health Minister Rajesh Tope has claimed that there is no community spread of the virus in the state.

On Thursday, he said in a press conference, "I don't think that there is community spread in the state. At least, as of today, we are of the opinion that we do not have community spread here. Most of the cases which are coming positive are of people who are either under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or with some contact history."

Talking about extending the lockdown, Tope cleared the air by saying that there are no plans to re-impose or extend the lockdown. Instead, he stated that the state government is planning to relax the lockdown in phases, even though they are expecting an increase in the cases. He also hinted towards a phase-wise unlock very soon.

"We are seeing a lot of places where flattening of the curve has started like Sangli, Malegaon, and Solapur etc. Spread will increase it`s true, but we can`t close down everything including stopping economic activities. But there are certain places where lockdown can be imposed locally to contain the spread," he said.

Maharashtra, by the end of July 01, had a total of 1,80,298 cases, including 8,053 fatalities.