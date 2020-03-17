India prohibits passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia over coronavirus

The government today prohibited travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India till March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The order is due to come into effect immediately, the government said.

The move comes amid reports of thousands of Afghans returning from virus-hit Iran in the past 20 days.

Reports said several people fled the isolation section of a Herat hospital.

Meanwhile, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin said that the country will ban its citizens from travelling overseas and foreigners from entering the country to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am aware that you may feel that this action taken by the government will create difficulties in running your daily lives," Muhyiddin said in a television address to the nation, adding, "However, this action must be taken by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak which is likely to take the lives of people in this country."

Malaysia hasn't recorded any coronavirus-related deaths so far.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered citizens to stay home. The country has 142 cases of coronavirus with 12 deaths.