The price of the commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 7 ($0.081) by the oil marketing companies ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, effective from Saturday (Feb 1).

The revised prices apply to the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder, which is mostly used in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

How much have the prices decreased?

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has decreased by Rs 7 ($0.081), bringing the new retail price to Rs 1,797 ($20.73). This reduction is likely to bring some relief to businesses that depend on LPG for their operations.

In Kolkata, the price of this LPG cylinder has decreased from Rs 1,911 ($22.04) to Rs 1,907 ($22.00). In Mumbai, the commercial LPG cylinder is now available for Rs 1,749.50 ($20.18), down from Rs 1,756 ($20.25). In Chennai, the price of the LPG cylinder is Rs 1,959.50 ($22.60) from today.

No change in the price of cooking gas

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders (14 kg) for household use remain unchanged. The current prices in major cities are: Delhi Rs 803 ($9.26), Lucknow Rs 840.50 ($9.69), Mumbai Rs 802.50 ($9.26), Chennai Rs 818.50 ($9.44), and Kolkata Rs 829 ($9.56).

Oil companies regularly revise LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors.

In December, the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 62 ($0.72). These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

(With inputs from agencies)