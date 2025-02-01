The price of the commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 7 ($0.081) by the oil marketing companies ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, effective from Saturday (Feb 1).
The revised prices apply to the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder, which is mostly used in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.
Also read | India Union Budget 2025-26 LIVE | Union Cabinet approves Budget 2025
How much have the prices decreased?
The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has decreased by Rs 7 ($0.081), bringing the new retail price to Rs 1,797 ($20.73). This reduction is likely to bring some relief to businesses that depend on LPG for their operations.
In Kolkata, the price of this LPG cylinder has decreased from Rs 1,911 ($22.04) to Rs 1,907 ($22.00). In Mumbai, the commercial LPG cylinder is now available for Rs 1,749.50 ($20.18), down from Rs 1,756 ($20.25). In Chennai, the price of the LPG cylinder is Rs 1,959.50 ($22.60) from today.
Also read | Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to Madhubani art, dons elegant off-white saree
No change in the price of cooking gas
The prices of domestic LPG cylinders (14 kg) for household use remain unchanged. The current prices in major cities are: Delhi Rs 803 ($9.26), Lucknow Rs 840.50 ($9.69), Mumbai Rs 802.50 ($9.26), Chennai Rs 818.50 ($9.44), and Kolkata Rs 829 ($9.56).
Oil companies regularly revise LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors.
Also read | Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal urges BJP supporters to vote for AAP
In December, the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 62 ($0.72). These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.
The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.
(With inputs from agencies)