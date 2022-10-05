India prepares to celebrate its 90th Indian Air Force Day. Take a look!

India prepares itself to celebrate its 90th Air Force Day. Every year on October 8, the country celebrates this day in the presence of the president, IAF chief, and senior officials from the armed forces. But what's special this year?

The Indian Air Force, also known as the "Bhartiya Vayu Sena,' is a crucial part of India's armed forces. This day was first introduced by the British Empire in October 1932 and came into effect in the year 1933.

Well, this year, nearly 80 planes, including a single-engine MiG-21, will put on a grand show at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The army chief will also unveil a new combat uniform.

On October 8, the planes will display five formations, including a three-aircraft formation by LCH, an Eklavya formation, Sekhon and more.

The Indian government is putting all its efforts into making the country's defence game strong. Recently, 15 Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters were added to the defence, with 10 going to the air force and five going to the army. The LCH will be a part of the flypast in a three-aircraft formation.

90 years of Indian Air Force.



Detailed planning, precision and coordination : the three major requirements for a good flypast.



IAF preparations are in full swing for the aerial symphony on 08 Oct 22 over Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh.



Another formation for the celebration will be "Sekhon," which will have a Rafale, Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Jaguar.

Two other formations to be staged will be the Globe formation and the Eklavya formation. For Globe formation, a C-17 heavy lifting aircraft and nine Hawk-132 from the Surya Kiran team will be deployed. The Eklavya formation will be led by Mi-35 attacking helicopters with four Apache choppers.

Finally, the Big boy formation will be led by an IL-76 and two AN-32 aircraft.

However, Cheetah and Chetak helicopters will not be a part of the celebrations. An Indian Air Force officer told reporters that on October 8, there will be a parade in the morning and then the chief will unveil new uniforms for air force personnel, PTI reported.

