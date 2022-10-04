INS Tarkash is India's first-ever warship to patrol Gulf of Guinea; 41-day mission completed

Indian Navy Frigate INS Tarkash completed her 41-day long anti-piracy deployment in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG). This marks the first-ever deployment in the West African region by an Indian Navy warship. Situated in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Guinea region witnesses a significant amount of maritime crime and is an important shipping zone that has large volume of oil and gas transiting the area.

The deployment of INA Tarkash included port calls at Dakar in Senegal, Lome in Togo, Lagos in Nigeria and Port Gentil in Gabon. Apart from anti-piracy patrol and joint patrols with the regional navies, the deployment was utilised for capacity-building activities like training in damage control, firefighting, diving, medical aspects and casualty evacuation.

During the deployment that saw the Russian-origin Indian Navy ship covering 4315 nautical miles, a high state of combat readiness was maintained. As part of the combat readiness, onboard weapons systems such as the main 100mm naval gun and the Ak-630 (6x30mm) close-in weapon system were fired. Personnel on board the ship also fired the mounted machine guns and sniper rifles among other weapons.

