25 dead after bus falls into 500-metre gorge in India’s Uttarakhand state

At least 25 people died after a bus carrying around 50 passengers of a marriage party fell into a 500-metre gorge in India’s northern Uttarakhand state.

The accident took place on Tuesday around 7.30 pm in Pauri district when the bus was on its way to Bironkhal village from Laldhang, police said on Wednesday.

"According to the information received so far, 25 people have died in this accident. 20 people have been rescued and sent to the hospital, some of whom are seriously injured," the Uttarakhand police said in a tweet.

They said that the bus skidded off the road and fell into the gorge near Simri bend.

Twenty people were injured in the accident as rescue operations were carried out throughout the night.

The state police chief tweeted visuals from the overnight operation, in which injured passengers can be seen taken to safety.

All of them were rushed to hospitals, and many of them were declared brought dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said his thoughts are with the victims’ families.

"The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his condolences saying that the state government stands with their families.

The news of a bus accident came on a day when 10 mountaineers died after an avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

More than 40 trainees and instructors of the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) were undergoing advanced-level training when they were struck by a massive avalanche while trekking in the Dokriani Bamak glacier on Tuesday.

