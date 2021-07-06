India prepares contingency plan as situation in Afghanistan deteriorates

India has prepared a contingency plan to bring back its officials and citizens as the situation deteriorates in Afghanistan.

India has its mission in Kabul with many consulates spread over the country. A source told WION, "We are working on" any plans to bring back Indian nationals but explained that "decision will depend upon security situation", and added that "safety and security of our officials is most important".

Last week, the American troops left the Bagram airfield, a symbol of the US presence in the country.

Since the US troops left, the situation has been tense in many parts of the country as the Taliban is reportedly making rapid advances in a situation that has an eerie resemblance to the 1990s.

While the contingency plan has been ready, it does not change India's commitment to Afghanistan. India has been one of the biggest donors to the country in the region and has been involved in mega infrastructure projects such as the Afghan Parliament and the India-Afghanistan friendship dam.

There are many Indians in Afghanistan working in banks, IT firms, construction companies, hospitals, NGOs, Government of India-sponsored projects, Government of Afghanistan, and UN missions. The Indian Mission interacts closely with members of the indian diaspora, providing assistance, wherever required.

India has issued two security advisories for its nationals in the country this year. The first security advisory was in April and the second was issued recently on June 29.

The June directive is a significant 13-point advisory under which Indians have been "advised to exercise utmost vigilance and caution with regard to security at the workplace, place of residence and also during movement to their places of work."

The advisory asked Indian nationals to "avoid all types of nonessential movements" and Indian companies to "take up necessary security measures in respect of their Indian employees deployed at project sites."

There have been instances of Indians being abducted in Afghanistan. The recent being the 2018 abduction of seven Indian engineers in the northern Baghlan province.