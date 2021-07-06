Exclusive: Getting ready for offensive against Taliban, says General Asadullah, Bagram airfield's new commander

General Mir Asadullah Kohistani, the new commander of the Bagram airfield has said that his forces are getting ready for an offensive against the Taliban even as the militants make rapid advances in the country.

Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Asadullah spoke on Americans leaving Bagram without any information. He said, "We had done the initial plan and coordinated but on Friday morning, we heard that US troops had left Bagram. We were not aware about it."

Bagram airfield was the largest US military base in Afghanistan and a symbol of American presence in the country.

WION: What is the current situation at the Bagram airfield?

General Mir Asadullah Kohistani: Right now, the situation is completely normal. All our troops are deployed inside and outside. Our patrol is going on, we don't have any problem so far.

WION: Americans never informed you that they are leaving?

Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani: We had done the initial plan and coordinated with them regarding deployment and safety and security out of Bagram.

We completed it on Thursday night but on Friday morning we heard that US troops had left Bagram. We were not aware about it. I think this is because of the phased departure they did not inform us for their safety, and they took their safety and security measures.

They did not inform us but the main point was everyone understood that all the Afghan National Army units were secured and there is no threat from outside or inside in Bagram.

WION: Have you reached out to the Americans on reasons why they left like this?

General Mir Asadullah Kohistani: The last contact with them was on Thursday night at 7:30 pm and after that contact point was cut off and we didn't have any contact with them.

WION: What is the current situation related to advances by the Taliban? Will Kabul fall?

General Mir Asadullah Kohistani: Everybody knows we are in a country with four decades of war underway. We fully understand we will take back all the area which is economical and strategically important.

The Afghan National Army is a responsible force and is getting ready for offensive operation and as soon as possible we will start our offensive operation to change the situation.