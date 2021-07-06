Consulates remain open in Kandahar, Mazar, says India as Taliban makes rapid gains in Afghanistan

Afghanistan remains on tenterhooks as the Taliban makes rapid gains in the country in a situation reminiscent of the 1990s.

Amid the turmoil, the Indian embassy in Kabul has said that Indian consulates in the southern city of Kandahar and northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif are "open" and "functioning".

The Indian mission in a tweet also pointed out, "We do however continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation particularly around Kandahar & Mazar cities."

Media reports on #India closing its Embassy & Consulates in Afghanistan are incorrect. Indian Embassy Kabul, Consulates in Kandahar & Mazar are open, functioning. We do however continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation particularly around Kandahar & Mazar cities.

Taliban is making rapid advances in the country as the last of the American troops withdraw after over two decades. Over 1,000 Afghan soldiers have crossed over to Tajikistan as the Taliban made gains in northern Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Afghan envoy to Delhi, Farid Mamundzay had a meeting with India's foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla and briefed him on the security situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Joint Secretary in the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran(PAI) division of the ministry of external affairs JP Singh was also present.

"FS assured our Afghan friends of India's long term commitment towards peace and prosperity in Afghanistan", MEA spokesperson tweeted.

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla was pleased to welcome Ambassador Farid Mamundzay of Afghanistan. Ambassador briefed FS on the security situation in Afghanistan. FS assured our Afghan friends of India's long term commitment towards peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

India has been involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the country which include the Afghan parliament in Kabul and the India-Afghanistan friendship dam in Herat. India being the largest regional donor has also been involved in capacity building projects in the country.

Other countries have also made announcements about their consulates. Russia has already halted operations in its consulate in Mazar- i-Sharif after special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov confirmed it to state agency TASS.

Meanwhile, reports in local media say Iran and Turkey have closed operations in the consulate which is the capital of Balkh province.