India: Polish national held for illegal entry via sea route; probe underway

Wladyslaw, a 40-year-old Polish national is under investigation by Indian authorities, after it was learnt that he entered the country illegally via the porous sea route. He is said to have come to Tamil Nadu in Southern India, after having been in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

The issue of suspected illegal entry via sea came to light after an abandoned rubber boat was found in the Vedaranyam coast, in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam. While investigating this case of a possible influx of foreign nationals, the authorities also alerted locals to look out for any suspicious persons. Notably, more than 120 Lankan nations from Sri Lanka have arrived on Indian shores, by illegally taking the sea route, since the economic crisis broke out in the island nation in March this year.

It was based on information from the local residents that the authorities apprehended the Polish national and questioned him. A preliminary investigation has indicated that Wladyslaw visited Sri Lanka as a tourist and had gotten into trouble with the law enforcement in the island nation. After being taken into custody by the agencies there, he seems to have not got his passport back.

Without his travel documents, he was exploring ways and means to reach his home country. Recently, on learning that he could easily reach Tamil Nadu, India, from the Northern Sri Lankan coast, he is said to have taken the serious risk of attempting to enter via sea illegally. It is said that he eventually hoped to travel to India's capital New Delhi and approach the Polish Embassy there and work out the procedures for his repatriation.

Using his dinghy, he is said to have sailed an approximate distance of 70km, from Yazhpanam in Northern Sri Lanka to arrive in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam on 23rd July.