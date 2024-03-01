India: PM Modi unveils projects worth over $4.3 billion in Jharkhand

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 1) unveiled development projects worth over $4.3 billion (Rs 35,700 crore) in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

The initiatives are aimed at providing a big boost to the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors of Jharkhand. #WATCH | Jharkhand: PM inaugurates, dedicates and lays the foundation stone of several rail projects worth more than Rs 17,600 crore in Jharkhand.



This includes Deoghar – Dibrugarh train service, MEMU Train Service between Tatanagar and Badampahar (Daily) and long-haul freight…

The Indian prime minister also dedicated the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant to the country. #WATCH | Jharkhand: At a public rally in Dhanbad's Sindri, PM Modi says, "Today the Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant has been inaugurated. I took a resolution to revive this plant. This was Modi's guarantee. In 2018, I came here to lay the foundation stone of…

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail projects worth more than Rs 17,600 crore in the Indian state. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand.



He will dedicate the Plant to the nation shortly. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country after revival of fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and Ramagundam

The projects, that are aimed at expanding the rail services in Jharkhand, include the 3rd and 4th Line connecting Sone Nagar and Andal; the Tori-Shivpur first and second railway lines; and the Biratoli-Shivpur third railway line (part of the Tori-Shivpur Project); Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line; Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others.

He further flagged off three trains during the programme including the Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, the MEMU train service between Tatanagar and Badampahar (Daily) and the long-haul freight train from Shivpur station.

'Will win over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls', says PM Modi

The Indian prime minister while addressing a public gathering in Jharkhand's Dhanbad affirmed that he will win over 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

"The slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in Modi's guarantee... I want to apologize that the 'pandal' is too small today. Only 5 per cent of the people are inside, the rest 95 per cent are outside in the sun," PM Modi said.

He then said that the NDA would win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as the country is relying on Modi's guarantee.

PM Modi during the address also hit out at the opposition Congress stating that the grand old party resisted positive development in India and was its enemy.

"Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development... The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century... After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down... In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a no. of houses are lightened because of this power plant" the Prime Minister said.