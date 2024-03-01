India: BJP holds core party meeting, first list for Lok Sabha polls to be out soon

India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) on Thursday night (Feb 29) at BJP's headquarters in Delhi where the seats of Lok Sabha across about 17 states were discussed.

The talks also set seals on more than 155 seats, the list of which is expected to be out in a day or two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were present in the meeting. #WATCH | BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting concludes; Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the BJP headquarters, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/CIMprdMPKf — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024 ×

The Chief Ministers of various Indian states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Goa were also present in the discussions. #WATCH | BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting concludes; Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda leave from the BJP headquarters, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xOM8KmrNns — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024 ×

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Prahlad Patel, and BJP's State President VD Sharma were also present in the meeting where talks were held regarding the names of candidates for all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. #WATCH | Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP Leader Prahlad Patel, and Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma leave from BJP headquarters, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ZMgeHoj4xr — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024 ×

According to media reports, it is anticipated that the announcement about the names of 4-5 candidates from Telangana could be made soon.

Reportedly, the current MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Arvind Dharmapuri may also get tickets again.

Discussions were held with UP CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the names of candidates in the meeting.

Discussions were also held with BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand regarding the names of candidates with BJP leaders.

The names of the candidates from Assam were also discussed in the meeting, news agency ANI said citing BJP sources.

BJP is set to contest on eleven seats in Assam, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal could contest from Dibrugarh, while State Minister Rameshwar Teli could be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

The talks also comprised discussions on candidates for the seats in Jammu, whereas deliberations for Kashmir will take place in the subsequent meeting.

Additionally, the discussions were also held on two to three seats in India's capital Delhi, however, another round of meetings is due to take place.

Candidates have been finalised for one seat in Goa, while another is yet to be finalised.

PM Modi has set a slogan of 'Crossing 400' in this year's Lok Sabha elections. The BJP aims to win more than 370 seats on its own.