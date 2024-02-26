India: PM Modi inaugurates over 2000 railway infrastructure projects

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Feb 26) inaugurated more than 2,000 projects dedicated to railways and laid the foundation stone for the re-development of 554 Railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme via video conferencing.

The projects are worth over $4.94 (Rs 41,000 crores).

During his virtual address, PM Modi called the move a symbol of the work culture of 'New India'.

"Today's programme is symbolic of New India's work ethic. Now, India works with an unprecedented speed at an unprecedented scale. Parting ways with small aspirations, today's India has moved on to dreaming big and realising those dreams at the earliest," the Prime Minister said.

He also affirmed confidence in returning to the third term of the government.

"Today, the foundation stone for more than 2000 projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. The third term of this government is going to start in June. The scale and speed with which work has started is surprising everyone," he said.

As per a government release, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations spread across 27 states and Union Territories and the combined cost of all the projects is $2.29 million (Rs 19,000 crore).

These stations will act as "City Centres," and will connect both sides of the city.

PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024

Earlier in the day, the Indian prime minister also inaugurated Bharat Tex 2024, which is one of the largest-ever global textile events held in the country.

While speaking at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Today, India is one of the largest producers of cotton, jute and silk in the world. Lakhs of farmers are engaged in this work. Today the government is supporting lakhs of cotton farmers, purchasing lakhs of quintals of cotton from them. The Kasturi Cotton launched by the government is going to be a big step towards creating India's own identity."

At the inauguration, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also highlighted the growth of Bharat Mandapam in a span of just seven months. He also expressed the need to expand the infrastructure to accommodate the increasing demand.

"It has been only seven months since this Bharat Mandapam was inaugurated by PM Modi on 26th July 2023 and in just seven months, this place and YashoBhoomi have started falling short of space. Now, we need to start Phase 2 at both locations as early as possible which you can inaugurate in your third term," Goyal said.