'Divine experience': PM Modi goes underwater, offers prayers in submerged Dwarka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his visit to the state of Gujarat, dived into the Arabian Sea on Sunday (Feb 25) and performed an underwater puja at the ancient site of Dwarka.

Dwarka, which was formerly a prosperous city, is thought to have been submerged under the sea centuries ago. It is known for its connection with Lord Krishna.

PM Modi put on scuba gear and dove into the blue seas to pray at the site rich in spiritual and historical significance.

The Indian prime minister offered peacock feathers as a tribute to the ancient city.

Sharing his experience, he took to his official X account and wrote in a posting, "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat.

The Sudarshan Setu connects Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka and has been constructed at the cost of 11,81,19,678.60 USD (Rs 979 crore).

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration of the bridge.

The foundation stone of the 2.3 km-long bridge was laid by PM Modi in the year 2017 and was aimed at connecting old Dwarka to the new.

"The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side," an official release said.

Sudarshan Setu portrays a distinctive architecture with a pathway adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and pictures of Lord Krishna on both sides.

It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, which generate one megawatt of electricity.

The Indian prime minister also offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna in Beyt Dwarka on Sunday morning.