BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Wednesday filed his nomination from the New Delhi assembly constituency for the assembly polls scheduled in the national capital for February 5. Verma is in the electoral fray against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. Exuding confidence, Verma said that this nomination has been filed for development and the BJP will certainly win from the New Delhi seat.

"This nomination has been filed for development. BJP will certainly win from the New Delhi seat..." Verma told ANI. The Delhi assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. Verma went with hundreds of his supporters to the district magistrate's office to file his nomination. BJP leader Parvesh Verma is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

BJP New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma files his nomination Photograph: (ANI)

His political career began when he contested the Mehrauli Vidhan Sabha constituency in the 2013 assembly election, which he won by defeating the incumbent MLA Yoganand Shastri. He then went on to win the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general elections.

In 2019, Verma won a second term as MP from West Delhi. Meanwhile, his contender, former Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, is also set to file his nomination today from the same seat. As the polling date nears, AAP and BJP have started targeting each other.

After the Centre granted the ED the nod to prosecute him and Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor scam case, Kejriwal said that this is how they (BJP) are contesting the Delhi Assembly Polls. On being asked by the reporters outside the party office when he was enrooted to file his nomination, Kejriwal said, "Woh uss tarah see chunav lad rahe hain, hum is tarah see chunav lad rahe hain."The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate prosecution against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the liquor scam case.

On Tuesday (Jan 14), Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the upcoming Assembly polls would uncover the long-standing alliance between Congress and BJP, describing it as a "jugalbandi."Meanwhile, Verma also criticised the Congress party for naming its new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' saying that there are many other buildings named after Indira Gandhi, and if they had named this new Bhawan after Dr Manmohan Singh, their party workers would have liked it.

"We know that this is a party belonging to just one family. Today, they have forgotten Sardar Manmohan Singh. There are many other buildings named after Indira Gandhi. If they had named this new Bhawan after Dr Manmohan Singh, their party workers would have liked it," Verma said.

