As the Delhi elections approach, the political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken centre stage on social media. Both parties have been using posters and videos to criticise each other, escalating the tension in the run-up to the polls.

Advertisment

BJP portrays Kejriwal as 'Mogambo'

The BJP released a controversial poster on Monday (Jan 13), depicting Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's former Chief Minister, as the iconic Bollywood villain "Mogambo" from the film Mr India. The party accused the AAP of being hostile toward the Purvanchal region.

“AAP’s anti-Purvanchal face has been exposed before the whole country! People from UP-Bihar living in Delhi are fake for Arvind Kejriwal. But are Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators his friends?” the BJP wrote on X in Hindi while sharing the poster.

Advertisment

AAP का पूर्वांचल विरोधी चेहरा पूरे देश के सामने बेनक़ाब हो चुका है !



दिल्ली में रह रहे यूपी-बिहार के लोग अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए फर्जी। लेकिन रोहिंग्या और बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिये इनके यार? pic.twitter.com/xko2GAdLPL — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 13, 2025

AAP retaliates with a video

Advertisment

In response, AAP released a video featuring a fictional conversation between Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Amit Shah. The video mocked the BJP, alleging that the party lacked a credible face to contest the elections and predicted a complete defeat for them in the polls.

Escalation of poster-video war

The latest exchanges are part of a broader “poster-video war” between the two parties. In another instance, the BJP accused Kejriwal of being the "mastermind" behind the alleged Rs 2,026 crore liquor scam and declared that Delhi voters would hold him accountable on February 5.

Countering this, AAP targeted BJP’s Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, releasing a poster labelling him as the “CM face of the abusive party.”