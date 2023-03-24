Indian parliament disqualifies Rahul Gandhi after court finds him guilty in 2019 defamation case

India's parliament on Friday (March 24) disqualified opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after a lower court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a parliament notice. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of the Lok Sabha constituency representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e March 23, 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the notice read.

Gandhi, 52, was convicted on Thursday for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. The court granted him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' general secretary in charge of communications, tweeted that the party will fight this battle both legally and politically. "We will fight this battle both legally & politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," Ramesh said.

More details will be added soon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE