Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE | Opposition meets over jail sentence

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat city in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged 'Modi surname' remarks. The court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail while imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 ($183), under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation). The opposition is meeting over the sentencing today. Congress has also planned a massive agitation in the National Capital today. Follow LIVE.