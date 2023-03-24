Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE | Opposition meets over jail sentence
Story highlights
Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat city in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged 'Modi surname' remarks. The court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail while imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 ($183), under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation). The opposition is meeting over the sentencing today. Congress has also planned a massive agitation in the National Capital today. Follow LIVE.
Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat city in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged 'Modi surname' remarks. The court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail while imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 ($183), under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation). The opposition is meeting over the sentencing today. Congress has also planned a massive agitation in the National Capital today. Follow LIVE.
Cabinet Minister Bhupender Yadav is the latest to accuse Rahul Gandhi of insulting the OBC community. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Rahul Gandhi has continuously insulted the surname of the OBC community. Not only this he has defamed the nation on foreign soil. He is defaming Parliament, the OBC community and the Judiciary."
The opposition parties will also try and meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday afternoon to raise the matter of Rahul Gandhi's sentencing in the defamation case.
Besides the Congress, senior leaders of parties such as the DMK, National Conference, RSP, VCK, JDU, CPI(M), SP, SS, IUML, AAP and CPI attended the meeting at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge's office inside Parliament complex.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held a meeting with opposition leaders over Rahul Gandhi's sentencing in a defamation case. He deliberated on the strategy going forward in the wake of the conviction in a 2019 defamation case.