ugc_banner
Live Now

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE | Opposition meets over jail sentence

New DelhiUpdated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Train from Tambaram to Beach halted by Tamil Nadu Congress supporters during a protest over the conviction of party MP Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat city in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged 'Modi surname' remarks. The court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail while imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 ($183), under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation). The opposition is meeting over the sentencing today. Congress has also planned a massive agitation in the National Capital today. Follow LIVE.

24 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has insulted the OBC community: Bhupender Yadav

Cabinet Minister Bhupender Yadav is the latest to accuse Rahul Gandhi of insulting the OBC community. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Rahul Gandhi has continuously insulted the surname of the OBC community. Not only this he has defamed the nation on foreign soil. He is defaming Parliament, the OBC community and the Judiciary."

24 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM (IST)
Opposition plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu

The opposition parties will also try and meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday afternoon to raise the matter of Rahul Gandhi's sentencing in the defamation case.

24 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM (IST)
Others who attended the meet

Besides the Congress, senior leaders of parties such as the DMK, National Conference, RSP, VCK, JDU, CPI(M), SP, SS, IUML, AAP and CPI attended the meeting at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge's office inside Parliament complex.

24 Mar 2023, 11:14 AM (IST)
Opposition meets

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held a meeting with opposition leaders over Rahul Gandhi's sentencing in a defamation case. He deliberated on the strategy going forward in the wake of the conviction in a 2019 defamation case.