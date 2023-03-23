India: Rahul Gandhi convicted in 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case, gets two-year jail term

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a court in Gujarat's Surat city in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged 'Modi surname' remarks. The court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail while imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 ($183), under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation).

After Gandhi's lawyers appealed, his sentence has been suspended and bail granted to move an appeal against the conviction in under 30 days. Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Verma heard the final arguments last week and pronounced his decision on Thursday (March 23). Reportedly, Gandhi was present in the court when the sentencing was announced.

The Indian MP from Waynad, a district in the southern Indian state of Kerala made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” remarked the Congress leader.

Afterwards, Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation suit, arguing that the former INC president defamed the entire Modi community with his statements.

"There is a large number of people with Modi surname. Does it mean all members of the Modi community are thieves? He has defamed the community and also me as I carry the surname," said Purnesh Modi.

"This is why we have moved a complaint (against Gandhi) in a Surat court under IPC sections 499 and 500," he added.

After the court hearings began, the Gandhi scion pleaded not guilty and filed an application for a permanent exemption.

Meanwhile, Gandhi's lawyers have argued that the court proceedings were 'flawed'. The counsel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have been made a complainant in the case, instead of Purnesh Modi as the Congress leader targetted the PM in his speech.

