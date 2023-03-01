New day, new look: Rahul Gandhi trims beard, hair for Cambridge lecture
Story highlights
Rahul Gandhi trimmed his hair and beard for the first time since his Bharat Jodo Yatra, for a lecture at Cambridge University. The Congress leader arrived in London on Tuesday (February 28) to begin a week-long visit, which includes a student-only talk at his alma mater, the University of Cambridge.
Rahul Gandhi trimmed his hair and beard for the first time since his Bharat Jodo Yatra, for a lecture at Cambridge University. The Congress leader arrived in London on Tuesday (February 28) to begin a week-long visit, which includes a student-only talk at his alma mater, the University of Cambridge.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the UK on Wednesday (March 1) to deliver a lecture at Cambridge University. Before his travel to the UK, the Gandhi heir seemed to have had a makeover. He had trimmed and styled his now-famous beard, which he had grown throughout the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Several social media users posted pictures of the Congress leader with short hair and a groomed beard, with the hashtag #NewLook.
Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.
राहुल गांधी कैंब्रिज यूनिवर्सिटी में - #NewLook pic.twitter.com/Hu7jLdRmDK— Sandeep Singh (@ActivistSandeep) March 1, 2023
Gandhi spoke as a visiting fellow at Cambridge University about "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century." He dealt with three subjects throughout the lecture: the Bharat Jodo Yatra, two differing ideologies, and an imperative for a global conversation, as reported by India Today.
"Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome India's leading Opposition leader and MP Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress," Cambridge JBS tweeted on Tuesday.
Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome #India's leading Opposition leader and MP @RahulGandhi of the Indian National Congress.— Cambridge Judge (@CambridgeJBS) February 28, 2023
He will speak today as a visiting fellow of @CambridgeJBS on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century". pic.twitter.com/4sTysYlYbC
The Congress leader shared the tweet and wrote: "Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data, and democracy."
The Wayanad MP will engage with the Indian diaspora in London on March 5 while on a week-long trip to the UK. He will also interact with IOC (Indian Overseas Congress) members while in London. The Congress party's overseas arm is known as the IOC.
Gandhi is scheduled to speak with members of the business community, according to party insiders who spoke to India Today.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: