A day after India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening of May 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Pakistan pleaded for an understanding after suffering “catastrophic losses”.

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday (May 11), BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said India called out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" with strategic resolve.

“Make No Mistake — Pakistan Pleaded for Understanding After Suffering Catastrophic Losses,” Bhandari said.

“In just 72 hours, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has rewritten the rules of engagement with Pakistan," he added.

"Sent a clear message: no inch of Pakistani territory is beyond India's reach, crippled Pakistan economically by pausing the Indus Water Treaty," the BJP leader added.

A timeline of the agreement