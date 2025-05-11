A day after the agreement between India and Pakistan to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening of May 10, it has been confirmed that India used a BrahMos missile during operation Sindoor on May 7. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath confirmed the use of the missile on Sunday (May 11) during the inaugural ceremony of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow.

Advertisment

Also read: Vanished without a trace: 100g gold reportedly stolen from Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

"You must have seen a glimpse of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. If you didn't, then just ask the people of Pakistan about the power of the BrahMos missile," the UP CM said.

What is BrahMos?

Advertisment

BrahMos is a long-range missile known for its high accuracy. The missile works on the principle of 'Fire and Forget'. Its destructive power is enhanced due to the large kinetic energy on impact.

Also read: IPL asks teams to assemble all players by Tuesday; more doubleheaders in revised schedule – Report

Specifications of the missile

Advertisment

BrahMos Capabilities:

Range: Over 450 km (extended range variants up to 800 km reportedly tested)

Speed: Supersonic (Mach 2.8–3.0), making interception highly difficult

Launch Platform: Air, land, sea, and submarine capable — the ALCM version is launched from Su-30MKI

Accuracy: Near pinpoint precision with advanced guidance and navigation

Payload: High-explosive warhead (200–300 kg), ideal for hardened targets

Also read: LIVE | India-Pakistan Ceasefire News Updates: This is new India which will take effective actions against terrorism: Def Min Rajnath Singh

Compared to existing state-of-the-art subsonic cruise missiles, BrahMos has:

3 times more velocity

2.5 to 3 times more flight range

3 to 4 times more seeker range

9 times more kinetic energy

'Terror act will be considered as act of war'

The UP chief minister further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that moving forward, any terror act will be considered as an act of war.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced that any act of terrorism going forward will be considered an act of war," UP CM Yogi said.

Also read: Leo XIV, new pope and 'humble servant of God', visits Francis's tomb

"The problem of terrorism can not be solved till we don't crush it completely. To crush terrorism, we all have to fight together in one voice under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Terrorism can never accept the language of love. It will have to be answered in its language. Through Operation Sindoor, India has given a message to the whole world," he said.

'It cannot be intercepted'

“The Brahmos is a supersonic missile. It cannot be intercepted by the air defence systems of Pakistan and China. It cannot be intercepted by any known Defence system in the world," Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Ex DG (BrahMos) DRDO, told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.