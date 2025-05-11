A shocking case has rocked the iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, with over 100 grams of gold stolen from its secure strongroom.

Police said that around 12 pavan (approximately 96 grams) of gold kept at the temple for gold plating work is missing and CCTV footage was being examined. The last plating session was carried out on Wednesday. The loss, however, came to light only on Saturday morning when officials accessed the gold stock that had been secured after Wednesday’s work.

Complaint filed

An officer of Fort police station, where the complaint was filed, said that gold plating work was last performed two days ago, after which the remaining gold was secured in a locker.

According to temple executive officer Mahesh, all such activities are carried out under strict police supervision, and the materials are securely returned to the strongroom after use.

“The workers were on leave for two days, and the work resumed on Saturday. That is when we found the gold rod with cadmium missing,” Mahesh was quoted saying to New Indian Express.

He added that the item might have gone missing while being transported in a cloth bag to the Mandapam, where the work is being carried out.

As per reports, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, located in Thiruvananthapuram, is the richest temple in India and the wealthiest in the world. It is believed to have hidden treasures worth around one trillion rupees in its underground chambers. Devotees donate crowns, jewels, idols, and gold ornaments to the Lord Vishnu temple. The Golden Idol of Mahavishnu alone is valued at INR 500 crore. Net worth of Padmanabhaswamy Temple is INR 1,20,000 crore.