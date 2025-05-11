Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday (May 11), confirmed the use of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles during Operation Sindoor as he hailed the military strikes by the Indian army that targeted and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan.

Advertisment

Speaking about the prowess of India's defence capabilities, Yogi pointed out that the formidable power of the BrahMos missile and its impact were visible to Pakistan during Op Sindoor.

"You must have seen a glimpse of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. If you didn't, then just ask the people of Pakistan about the power of the BrahMos missile," Yogi said at the inauguration of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production unit at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow

'Terror act will be considered as act of war'

Advertisment

The UP chief minister further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that moving forward, any terror act will be considered as an act of war.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced that any act of terrorism going forward will be considered an act of war," UP CM Yogi said.

#WATCH | Lucknow | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "You must have seen a glimpse of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. If you didn't, then just ask the people of Pakistan about the power of the BrahMos missile. PM Narendra Modi has announced that any act of terrorism going… pic.twitter.com/lv2LzYNcXs — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Advertisment

"The problem of terrorism can not be solved till we don't crush it completely. To crush terrorism, we all have to fight together in one voice under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Terrorism can never accept the language of love. It will have to be answered in its own language. Through Operation Sindoor, India has given a message to the whole world," he said reaffirming India's stance against terrorism.

'Operation Sindoor is symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday (May 11), said that the Indian Army has brought justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack through 'Operation Sindoor'.

"...The anti-India & terror organisations which attacked the crown of Bharat Mata (Kashmir) and erased the 'sindoor' from several families, Indian armed forces got justice for them through Operation Sindoor. So, the entire country is expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces," the Indian defence minister said at the inauguration of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

"Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation but also the symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower. This operation against terrorism was also the display of India's willpower and military power & capability. We have shown that whenever India will take any action against terrorism, even the land beyond border won't be safe for terrorists and their leaders," he added.