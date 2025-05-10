A firing incident was reported at an Army unit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota. Suspicious movement was seen, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect, according to the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps.

This comes hours after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire. Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

“On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at #Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s),” White Knight Corps posted on X.

Pakistan violates ceasefire

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the ceasefire was violated by Pakistan.

“For the last few hours, they have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

“The armed forces are maintaining a strong vision on the situation. They have been given instructions to lead strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the international border, as well as the LoC,” he added.

