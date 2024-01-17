India: One security personnel killed after gunfight with Kuki militants amid fresh violence in Manipur

A police commando was fatally shot after fresh violence erupted in the Indian state of Manipur, on Wednesday (Jan 17) morning. According to reports, security forces exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants in the town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district.

About the recent incident

The recent violence came after suspected Kuki militants hurled explosives and opened fire at a security post near Ward 7 in the border town of Moreh. The security forces responded with retaliatory fire.

ALSO READ | India: Bodies of 64 killed in Manipur violence handed to families

During the exchange of fire, one security personnel identified as Wangkhem Somorjit, a member of the IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) associated with the state police commando in Moreh was shot and later succumbed to injuries.

Another commando sustained injuries during the encounter which lasted about an hour. The police also said that the militants fired RPG shells at the temporary commando post damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity.

Two suspected of killing police officer arrested

This comes two days after the police arrested two people suspected of killing a police officer in the border town.

The suspects, identified as Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, also reportedly possessed a pistol containing two live rounds, a Chinese hand grenade, ten live AK ammunition rounds, and ten detonators, all of which were confiscated, said the police.

The duo have been accused of killing Senior Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand in October last year. The two had allegedly fired at security personnel vehicles after which the police chased and overpowered them.

The duo was later presented before the judicial magistrate in Moreh and have been remanded to nine days police custody, police said.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Moreh-based civil bodies including Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal had vehemently condemned the arrest and demanded unconditional release of the two within 24 hours warning of serious repercussions.

Total curfew imposed

The Manipur government has imposed a total curfew starting 12:00 am (local time) on January 16 amid fears of “likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal”.

ALSO READ | India: Fresh violence erupts in Manipur as 13 die in gunfight

The curfew shall not apply to “agencies of the government employed in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services,” said an order by the district magistrate Tengnoupal.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year. So far, hundreds have been killed while tens of thousands have been displaced.