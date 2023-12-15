India: Bodies of 64 killed in Manipur violence handed to families

The Union and Manipur government on Thursday (Dec 14) handed at least 64 bodies of victims killed in the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state. The bodies were airlifted from morgues in the hospitals located in the capital city of Imphal and delivered to two hill districts.

The delivery of bodies ends months of speculation and possibly brings closure to the families of the victims. According to reports, the bodies were at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The transfer of the bodies took place after the Supreme Court last month issued an order for the dignified disposal of the unclaimed bodies.

Since the violence first broke out in the state in May, 175 deaths have been reported and the dead bodies were brought to the morgues. 81 bodies were claimed previously while 94 remained. Out of these bodies, 88 were identified but families were unable to travel to the morgues to claim the bodies due to the prevailing tense situation.

“No decision has been taken yet on the date and place of burials for those bodies brought to Churachandpur. The last rites will most probably be held next week,” Ginza Vualzong from Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation based in Churachandpur was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

What is happening in Manipur?

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May. Hundreds have been killed while tens of thousands have been displaced. The violence started after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

What started with street protests spiralled into an armed conflict. The Narendra Modi-led central government even faced a 'no-trust motion' in the parliament, brought by the newly-minted opposition bloc called INDIA, for failing to address the situation in the state.