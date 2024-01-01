Four killed amid fresh violence in India's Manipur, curfew re-imposed

At least four people were shot dead on Monday (Jan 1) after fresh violence erupted in India's northeastern state of Manipur. The incident reportedly took place in the state's valley district of Thoubal, several others were left injured. News reports mentioned that curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts.

Locals in Thoubal district said that a group of men came with automatic weapons for extortion. The accused have not been identified yet.

An order issued by the districts magistrate read, "Due to developing law and order condition in the district and to prevent any untoward incidents and loss of life and property, and further as a precautionary measure, the curfew relaxation order dated December 31 stands cancelled and full curfew is imposed in all areas of Imphal West district with immediate effect."

The curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, local reports mentioned.

Manipur's Chief Minister Biren Singh released a video message, condemning the deaths and violence. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"I express my immense sadness over the killing of innocent people. We have mobilised police teams to catch the culprits," Singh said.

"I fold my hands and appeal to the residents of Lilong (where the incident happened) to help the government in finding the culprits. I promise that the government will do everything in its power to give justice under the law," he added.

The chief also called for an urgent meeting of all ministers.

Maniour violence

Last year in May, violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts aimed at protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. As per official data, nearly 200 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.