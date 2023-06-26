India: Odisha man, brain dead, gives fresh leash of life to four people after organ donation

In a remarkable medical achievement in India's Odisha state, a generous act of organ donation gave life to four patients in various hospitals across the country. The development occurred after a 43-year-old man named Prasannajit Mohanty, from Bhubaneswar, about 1800km southeast of New Delhi was declared brain dead. Mohanty's family decided to let his legacy live on by donating five of his vital organs. What does it mean? While the number of organ donations have increased in the world's most populous nation in recent years, they are still deemed insufficient. India has an organ donation rate of about 0.52 per million of population much less than the required rate of 1 organ per million of population.

Prasannajit's organ donation, thus conveys a powerful message to society through their act of organ donation. What happened to Prasannajit? On June 22, 2023, Prasannajit suffered a severe head injury in an accident, according to reports in local media. He was promptly admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar by his family. After conducting several tests, doctors determined on the following day that Prasannajit had experienced brain death.

Subsequently, an apnea test was performed twice, confirming the irreversible loss of brain function.

Upon receiving a request from the medical professionals for organ donation, Prasannajit's wife, Mrudumanjari Mohapatra, immediately discussed the matter with the entire family. Eventually, they unanimously agreed to donate five of the patient's organs after his passing, with the intention of aiding those in need through transplantation.

"I pray before God that those patients who have got a new lease of life with the transplantation of my husband’s organs live a long and healthy life," Prasannajit’s wife Mrudumanjari was quoted as saying by OdishaTV.

With the consent of the family members, the process of organ donation for Prasannajit commenced at the hospital, facilitated by the State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (SOTTO), Regional Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (ROTTO), and National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO).

A team of 20 doctors undertook a meticulous surgery, to retrieve two kidneys, two lungs, and a liver from Prasannajit's body for transplantation into other recipients.

The two kidneys were successfully transplanted into two patients at hospitals in Odisha itself. Prasannajit's two lungs offered a fresh lease of life to a 16-year-old patient in Kolkata.

Through the creation of a green corridor, Prasannajit's liver was swiftly transported to a private hospital in New Delhi.

It was successfully transplanted into a patient who had been fighting for survival.

According to the medical professionals cited in the local media, the feat is remarkable because multiple organs had been retrieved and transplanted with success.