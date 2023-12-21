India: Number of active Covid cases cross 2,000-mark in Kerala; Goa tops list of JN.1 cases ahead of Christmas

India has recently witnessed a surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across multiple states. The number of active cases in the south Indian state of Kerala crossed the 2000-mark on Wednesday (Dec 20). Meanwhile, the state of Goa has reported the maximum cases of JN.1 – the new COVID-19 sub-variant.

The number of active COVID-19 cases across India, according to the data from the ministry of health, stood at 2,669, as of Thursday (Dec 21) at 8:00 am (local time).

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

According to the latest data from the health ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala was 2,341, a day after crossing the 2000 mark. The state reported 300 new cases, as of Thursday morning and three deaths, since December 20.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours, in the south Indian state stood at 211.

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George, on Tuesday (Dec 19) said that the recent uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is nothing to be concerned about and that they are well prepared to handle the virus infection.

She also said that directions have been issued to provide special facilities for COVID patients and ensure the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals.

Two deaths reported in Karnataka

The south Indian state of Karnataka reported two COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours amid a surge in infections, on Wednesday. Both of the deceased were male, aged 44 and 76, according to news agency PTI.

As of Thursday morning, there are 92 Covid cases in the state, according to the Indian ministry of health data.

Goa reports maximum cases of JN.1

The Indian state of Goa has reported 19 cases of JN.1 which is a derivative of BA.2.86, ahead of Christmas. However, officials in the state, on Wednesday said that there was no need for panic.

State epidemiologist Dr Prashant Suryavanshi confirmed the cases and said there is no need to worry or panic. “All the patients have already completed seven days and they are not among the active cases in the state,” said Dr Suryavanshi, as quoted by the Times of India.

He added, “All the patients were home isolated and were all mild cases. There were no admissions and no deaths.” An Insacog official told TOI that the “JN.1 samples from Goa were cluster cases from a single event, a recent film festival.”

Meanwhile, the state health officials said that they are all set to ramp up the surveillance and testing to tackle any fresh COVID-19 outbreak, which seems likely given that Goa typically witnesses a heavy footfall of tourists during the holiday season.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday (Dec 19) announced that it would step up its classification of the new COVID-19 variant JN.1 to a standalone “variant of interest”.

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra

The Indian state of Maharashtra has also witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the health ministry data, the number of active cases as of Thursday morning stood at 45 after reporting 10 additional cases in the last 24 hours.

A 41-year-old has tested positive for new COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, said the health department officials on Wednesday (Dec 20). No further details were available about the patient.

The Maharashtra health department has said that JN.1 causes mild symptoms in patients and urged people not to panic but to take necessary precautions.