India: No pizza, burgers, samosas for Amarnath pilgrims under new food advisory

The upcoming Amarnath Yatra, one of the most revered pilgrimage circuits among Hindus will ban more than 40 food items, and pilgrims are recommended to get physically fit by walking at least five km every day, according to a health advisory released on Thursday by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, reported PTI.

The trip to the 3,880-meter-high holy cave in the South Kashmir Himalayas is set to begin on July 1 from the dual routes — the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14 km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) advisory states that among other fried and fast food items, heavy pullav (rice flavoured with spices and vegetables), fried rice, puri (deep-fried flatbread), pizza, burgers, stuffed paranthas (Stuffed flatbread), and dosas (thin rice pancake) are among the foods that are prohibited. Additionally, cream-based foods, pickles, chutneys, fritters, and chowmein are also prohibited. The board has suggested nutritious options including cereals, pulses, green vegetables, salad, and a few rice dishes while keeping in mind the devotees' overall health.

Amarnath Cave is one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage places. It one of Lord Shiva's holiest shrines located in Jammu and Kashmir at a height of 3,888 metres. The Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board organises the Amarnath Yatra, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year. Amarnath Cave, which was created when ice from the cave's roof melted and fell to the ground, is home to a Shivling that pilgrims from all over the nation come to in order to receive blessings from Lord Shiva, as per the Tourism of India website.

Significance of the Amarnath trip The Amarnath Cave is said to be where God Shiva told Goddess Parvati the Amar Katha when he was trying to keep it a secret. He therefore abandoned all of his friends. The bull he rode with, Nandi, was left in Pahalgam, along with the moon atop his head at Chandanwari, the serpent around his neck at Lake Sheshnag, the five items he brought with him that were essential to existence, at Panchtarini, and even his son, Lord Ganesha, at Mahaguna Top, as per Easemytrip.com

If you're planning to go on the Amarnath Yatra, one needs to finish all the requirements. Registration for the Amarnath Yatra is essential; in order to do so, the following conditions need to be met, as stated by Easemytrip.com.

- All pilgrims and tourists who wish to use helicopter services during the Amarnath Yatra must first obtain a medical fitness certificate from a physician approved by the SASB (Amarnath Shrine Board), attesting to their physical preparedness for the arduous journey.

- Other important documents you need to bring on the Yatra include your driver's licence, passport, and voter ID.