India: 'No one has told us not to buy oil from Russia,' says union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Asserting that no nation has ordered India to stop purchasing oil from Russia, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri stated on Friday that the Indian government has a moral obligation to provide energy to its citizens and will continue to purchase oil from wherever it is necessary.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant effect on the global energy system, upsetting trends in supply and demand and shattering long-standing trade ties.

It has caused energy prices to rise for a large number of consumers and enterprises globally, harming homes, businesses, and the economies of various countries.

Since April, India's imports of crude oil from Russia have increased more than 50 times; today, they account for 10% of all petroleum imported from outside.

Prior to the Ukraine War, only 0.2% of India's total oil imports came from Russia.

Following Russia's invasion on Ukraine, the Western nations are gradually reducing their energy purchases from Russia.

Puri told a group of Indian reporters that India will purchase oil from wherever it is necessary for the simple reason that such a subject cannot be brought to India's consumer population. He also added that the government has a moral obligation to provide its citizens with energy.

In response to a question, he stated that no one had instructed India to stop purchasing oil from Russia.

After their private discussion, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm remarked, "If you are clear about your philosophy, which means you believe in energy security and energy affordability, you will buy from wherever you have to purchase energy from sources."

Puri "broached the notion" of an India-US Green Corridor at their encounter, and his US colleague responded favourably.

He claimed that India's determination to switch to green, clean, and sustainable energy will be hindered by the turmoil in the energy markets.

The two nations would now examine the more general features of this enormous Green Energy Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies)

