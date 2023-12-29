India: Nitish Kumar elected as president of Janata Dal (United) party
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the president of the Janata Dal (United) during the party's national executive meeting.
During the meeting, held on Friday, party members commended Kumar's efforts in uniting opposition parties and advocating for a caste census. Kumar's name was proposed by Lalan Singh, the outgoing president, who has stepped down.
Stepping down, Lalan Singh, as per a PTI report, emphasised the need for Nitish Kumar's leadership in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision that was taken in the executive meeting will be ratified at the party's national council meeting later in the day.
Quoting sources, PTI reports that most key leaders within the Janata Dal (United) party were of the view that Kumar, being its most prominent face, should take charge of the organisation at this crucial juncture. The party is also part of the new opposition INDIA bloc.
Among other things, the meeting discussed how, under his leadership, increased reservation from 60 per cent to 75 per cent following the caste survey. The decision to enhance reservation now has the support of other parties, it noted.
Kumar, despite expressing a lack of personal interest in becoming the party president, received widespread endorsement from the national executive members. He said that he would ensure senior members of the party are given different roles.
Amid reports of a perceived rift within the party, and Singh's leadership style facing criticism from some party leaders, Kumar worked to present a united front. He also dismissed suggestions that Singh's proximity to the RJD was a reason for his departure.
Sigh too dismissed the rumours and said: "You are trying to set the narrative… JD(U) is one and will remain united."
(With inputs from agencies)