Indian Parliament security breach: Police hunt for 'cyclist cobbler' who modified shoes of accused

Taking the investigation of the Parliament security breach further, the Delhi police sought help from the Lucknow police to trace a “cyclist cobbler”, who had allegedly created cavities in the shoes worn by Parliament security breach case accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D on the day of the attack, reported news agency PTI.



The accused had hidden smoke canisters in the cavities created in the shoes. The police said that they wanted to present cobbler as a witness in the case.



The Delhi Police sources were cited as saying that Sagar initially made efforts to modify the shoes himself but after he was unsuccessful, he reached out to the cobbler, who had come to Alambagh in Lucknow on a bicycle. A team of Delhi Police visited Lucknow, earlier this month, in search of the cobbler.

On the anniversary of 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar and Manoranjan jumped from the public gallery to the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour and released yellow smoke from canisters shouting slogans before being overpowered by some of the MPs.

The accused gained entry inside the Parliament premises using visitor passes which were facilitated by the Lok Sabha member from Mysuru Pratap Simha.

Accused tried designing shoes with a cavity

In the interrogation, Sagar said that he tried making a cavity in the shoes after he discovered that they were not getting checked when people were trying to get entry into the Parliament, according to PTI.



“When he did not succeed in his attempts, he went to a cobbler in Alambagh. He has told the interrogators that he bought two pairs of shoes for Rs 595 each from a shop near his house and approached the cobbler, who visited Alambagh on a bicycle,” a source was quoted as saying to the news agency.

“The cavity was found created by cutting the inside sole of the left shoe. The thickness of the sole of shoes is also found to increase by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut,” mentioned the FIR report.

Watch: Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation after surrender The Delhi Police Special Cell team visited Lucknow earlier this month in search of the cobbler but was not able to trace him. The sources said that the team also questioned many cobblers in Alambagh on the basis of disclosures made by Sagar in his interrogation.



They added that Delhi Police wants to make the cobbler a witness in the case and is now taking assistance from its Lucknow counterparts to find him. During the visit, the team also found a pair of shoes, soles and a ruler to measure shoe size from Sagar's house in Ramnagar in Lucknow’s Alambagh.