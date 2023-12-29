'Fully embellished': Indian minister rebuts report on Centre allegedly targeting Apple

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union minister of state for information technology, rebutted a recent The Washington Post report on the Narendra Modi-led Indian government allegedly targeting Apple after the tech giant warned that Indian journalists and opposition leaders that government hackers might have tried to break into their iPhones. In a post on X on Thursday (Dec 28), Minister Chandrasekhar said, "This story is half facts, fully embellished."

“Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to… https://t.co/6XhRC8QVBu — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 28, 2023 × "Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected," Apple's response said, adding it was unable to provide information about what caused it to issue a threat notification.

What did The Washington Post report say?

The Washington Post report, published on Wednesday, said that officials from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) publicly questioned whether Apple's internal threat algorithms were faulty and announced an investigation into the security of Apple devices.

"A day after Apple warned independent Indian journalists and opposition party politicians in October that government hackers may have tried to break into their iPhones, officials under Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly took action — against Apple," the report said.

Also watch | What does Apple's warning of 'state-sponsored attack' mean, experts explain × Speaking to the publication, three people familiar with the matter said that senior Modi government officials called the tech giant's India representatives to demand that the company help soften the political impact of the warnings. The officials also summoned an Apple security expert from outside India to a meeting in New Delhi, where government representatives pressed the Apple official to come up with alternative explanations for the warnings to users, the people said.

Union Minister Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that his and the central government's response to this incident had been consistent and clear. "Apple was asked to join the enquiry with CERT-In and meetings have been held and the enquiry is ongoing. Those are the facts," he added.