India: Nine workers killed in factory explosion in Nagpur

At least nine workers were killed, including three women, after an explosion ripped through a factory in India’s Nagur in Maharashtra on Sunday (Dec 17).

The blast happened at Solar Industries India Limited in the Bazargaon village around 9 am (local time), with some media reports claiming a delayed response from the authorities.

The incident took place when labourers were packaging defence products. The death toll is expected to rise further, local media reported.

The company deals with the supplies of explosives and other defence equipment for the country's defence.

“Nine people died after there was a blast in the solar explosive company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant,” Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, told ANI news agency.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, the chairman of Solar Industries, told Hindustan Times newspaper, “I do not know the exact number of casualties, but I was informed that five to six persons died due to the explosive blast.”

Govt announces compensation

He added that he is in constant touch with the company personnel in this regard.

Expressing grief over the incident, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation for the victims’ family members on social media X.

"It is very unfortunate that nine people including 6 women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur. It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces,” he said.

“The Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector are at the spot. The state government will assistance of Rs 500,000 to the kins of those who died in this incident."

Reports of delayed response

Dismissing media reports of a delayed response, Vipin Itankar, the Nagpur district collector, told Times of India newspaper that the rescue operations got delayed due to mandatory safety protocols being followed by petroleum and explosives experts.

"The petroleum and explosives experts will investigate the accident and submit a report to me," Itankar was quoted as saying.