Who is Mahesh Kumawat? The sixth accused nabbed in major security breach of Indian Parliament

Mahesh Kumawat, a resident of Nagaur in the Indian state of Rajasthan, is the sixth accused in the major security breach at the Indian Parliament on December 13. The Delhi Police arrested Kumawat on Saturday (Dec 16) amid allegations of his involvement in the security breach plan.

The accused from the western state of Rajasthan had been plotting the breach for over the past two years. Reports suggested that he allegedly collaborated with other accused individuals. He particularly helped 'mastermind' Lalit Jha in hatching the conspiracy.

He also allegedly attempted to eliminate the evidence by destroying the phones of all the accused involved in the breach, except for the phone of mastermind Lalit Jha. The police were able to locate the burnt devices in Rajasthan.

Police have made a total of six arrested pertaining to the case. It includes two men, the 34-year-old Manoranjan D who is an unemployed computer science engineer from Mysuru in Karnataka state, and the 24-year-old Sagar Sharma who is an e-rickshaw driver from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh state. Both of them entered the premises as visitors.

Others include Neelam Devi, and Amol Shinde who released coloured smoke from canisters while they shouted "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not prevail) outside the Parliament. And, the mastermind Lalit Mohan Jha.

Also Read | Indian Parliament security breach: Cops recover burnt phone parts of accused in Rajasthan

Who is Kumawat?

The details of the plan involved Kumawat standing at another gate with canisters as part of the coordinated attack.

However, he could not join on December 13, the day of the incident. The prosecutor argued in court that Kumawat's custody was essential to unravel the entire conspiracy, stressing the need to explore the motives behind the attack and his potential connections with enemy countries and terrorist organizations.

Charges against Kumawat include destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. It is noteworthy that he was a member of the now-deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page. Investigators suspect that Kumawat may have assisted Jha in hiding after the security breach.

Kumawat's Instagram account, which has since been scrutinised, revealed his admiration for historical figures like Bhagat Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

His profile featured slogans such as 'inkalab zindabaad' (translated to - Long live the revolution) and 'agar desh mein kranti lani hai to khud krantikaari hona chahiye,' (translated to -If you want to bring revolution in the country then you must be a revolutionary yourself) indicating a radical and revolutionary mindset.

However, the prosecutor said that there is a need for interrogation to unveil the depth of the conspiracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, breaking his silence on the incident, acknowledged the severity of the Parliament security breach, stressing the importance of a thorough investigation. He urged against underestimating the incident and assured that all necessary actions would be taken.