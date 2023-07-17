India: Man dies after following a quick fix for toothache he saw on YouTube

A 26-year-old man who was going through unbearable toothache died after watching YouTube videos that supposedly recommended a quick fix.

The incident took place in India’s eastern Jharkhand state on Saturday. Times Of India news outlet reported that Ajay Mahto died after allegedly consuming too many Kaner (oleander) seeds, that were recommended in a few YouTube videos.

According to the report, Mahto’s health started deteriorating after consuming oleander seeds, following which he was rushed to a nearby community health centre in Hazaribag.

But the doctors couldn’t do anything as he was declared dead on arrival.

There is no known medical record that says oleander seeds can cure toothache. In fact, health experts have noted that ingestion of oleander seeds or leaves is a common cause of accidental poisoning worldwide.

Father of the deceased Nunuchand Mahto said that his son was staying at a lodge in the Nutan Nagar colony and was preparing for competitive exams. He experienced intense toothache a week ago.

After watching a plethora of YouTube videos, Ajay believed that only oleander seeds can help him relieve his pain, Nunuchand said.

His father said that Ajay was a studious and hardworking man and had excelled both in class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the CBSE.

His father rued over the fact that Ajay, instead of consulting a doctor, relied on YouTube videos to relieve his tooth pain.

Hazaribag civil surgeon SP Singh, who inspected Ajay, told TOI that oleander seeds are highly dangerous and could be life-threatening.

