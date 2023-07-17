After video of proposal goes viral, Kedarnath temple bans use of mobile phones, photography

Authorities in Kedarnath temple, the site of a prominent religious pilgrimage in India, have banned devotees from taking photographs and making videos on the premises of the temple. The change in rules comes after a woman blogger proposed to her boyfriend on the premises of the temple. She recorded the whole thing and the video of the proposal went viral.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has now put up signs at various places on the premises. The signs read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.'

The signs are in English as well as in Hindi.

The temple authorities have also asked visitors to wear "decent clothes" and desist from setting up tents or camps in the temple precinct.

The signs also threaten legal action if the directives of the committee are not followed.

Ajendra Ajay, president of the temple committee, told Press Trust of India that a religious space follows a set of belief systems and that the devotees should follow it. He also said that no such complaints were received from the Badrinath Dham, another religious shrine. He however said that signs like those in the Kedarnath shrine will be put up at Badrinath Dham as well.

The YouTuber who proposed to her boyfriend on the temple premises uploaded the video on her social handles last month. The video showed a man praying and the YouTuber getting on her knees to propose to him with a ring. The boyfriend, stunned by her act, says 'yes' and the couple shares a tight hug.

This is not the first time that so-called 'indecent' behaviour at religious places in India has been scoffed at. Controversies have swirled around the clothes women devotees wear which were deemed 'inappropriate'. The topic is hotly debated on social media as well.

