India logs 20,799 fresh Covid cases, 180 deaths

In the past 24 hours, India reported a total of 20,799 fresh COVID-19 cases, as well as 180 deaths, according to the latest report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The new fatalities pushed the overall death toll to 4,48,997, the report said.

The recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,31,21,247.

Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the country`s active caseload is 2,64,458, which is the lowest in 200 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.78 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.

Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 9,91,676 tests were conducted, pushing the overall number to 57,42,52,400.

While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.63 per cent remained less than 3 per cent for the last 101 days now.

The daily positivity rate was 2.10 per cent after remaining below 3 per cent for the last 35 days and below 5 per cent for 118 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India`s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 90 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday.

More than 89.89 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India and through direct state procurement category.

Over 5.67 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. the Health Ministry report added.

