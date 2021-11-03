India logs 11,903 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload descends to lowest in 252 days

A total of 11,903 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the COVID-19 update issued by the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,51,209, the lowest in 252 days. Currently, active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.44 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

Also Read | Pressure grows on G-20 nations to get COVID-19 vaccines to the poor

The daily positivity rate has remained below two per cent for the last 30 days and is at 1.11 per cent. The weekly positivity rate also remained below two per cent for the last 40 days and is at 1.18 per cent.

With 14,159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,36,97,740. The recovery rate is at an all-time high at 98.22 per cent since March 2020.

As per the ministry, over 61.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,07,29,66,315 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 41,16,230 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide vaccination drive in the country commenced on January 16 this year.

Also Read | New Delhi schools to reopen from Monday, but online classes to continue: State government

The ministry said that more than 114 crore (1,14,44,05,215) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Central government (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 14.68 crore (14,68,60,146) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it added.