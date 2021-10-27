New Delhi schools to reopen from Monday, but online classes to continue: State government

It’s time for children to mask on and return to schools for in-person classes. India’s capital city, New Delhi, is now resuming in-person classes for students in grade IX and above.

This decision has been taken after careful consideration of the negative effect the virtual classrooms have had on children.

"The government, the officials in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and experts are of the opinion that suspension of in-person classes in schools are tremendously affecting overall growth in children. The authority feels it is now safe to restart schools fully," New Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said. "From November 1, all public and private schools will be allowed to open all classes for in-person attendance."

However, the Delhi government is also mindful of possible hesitations from parents due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has been surging in different parts of the world. Considering the need of precautions in the classrooms, the government has asked schools to make sure that the classrooms only have 50 per cent of the attendance present inside the school premises, and online classes continue.

"No parent will be forced to send their children to schools. Online classes will continue. And schools will have to ensure that there is not more than 50 per cent in-person attendance in classes at any given time, in the light of COVID-19 protocols," Sisodia said.

He has also asked schools to ensure that all teachers have had at least one dose of approved Covid vaccines so that the government schools can achieve 100 per cent vaccination rate as soon as possible.

The instruction has come a few days before the country gears up to celebrate one of the biggest festivals of the country, Diwali. Experts have been warning Indian citizens to stay away from crowded public spaces and opt to celebrate the festival of lights at home with family, rather than organising big, crowded parties.

Locals are also being urged to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus as soon as possible to ensure safety of not just themselves but also the unvaccinated small children who are not yet eligible for a dose.