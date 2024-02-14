India: Kurta-pyjamas to be accepted as mess clothes in the navy

Recently, the Indian Navy authorized the wearing of kurta-pyjamas in its mess areas, indicating a shift away from colonial-era rules and toward indigenous customs. For informal parties on navy facilities, officers and sailors are now permitted to wear kurta-pyjamas, sleeveless jackets, and closed formal shoes or sandals.

The guidelines state that the kurta must have a solid tone, be cuffed at the sleeves, and fall just below the knee. The outfit offers a practical and traditional combination, paired with slim pyjamas that have side pockets and an elastic waistband.

In order to ensure inclusivity, female officers have comparable alternatives, such as kurta-churidar or kurta-palazzo combinations.

It's crucial to remember that these rules do not apply to operational environments like warships or submarines; rather, they only relate to informal gatherings held within messes and institutions.

Kurta-pyjamas were chosen as the official uniform after talks at the naval commanders' conference, wherein the clothing was acknowledged as a symbol of India's national identity and appropriate garb.

This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to shed colonial-era practices and promote cultural authenticity, there have been reservations voiced by some veterans, including former Chief Admiral Arun Prakash.

They caution against overemphasizing the rejection of colonial influences because they believe it could obscure the patriotism of Indian Navy members who are from post-Independence generations.

Not only are clothes being changed, but sailors' rank names are being "Indianized" and top officers are now wearing epaulettes that honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

This change reflects a larger effort on the part of the Navy to respect India's cultural heritage and encourage pride and individuality among its staff while embracing native customs.