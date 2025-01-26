In his Republic Day address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took aims at the BJP-led government, accusing it of attacking the Indian Constitution and undermining crucial national institutions. He condemned the government for fostering divisions in society through what he described as a "vicious, hateful agenda."

Constitution's core principles at risk

Kharge highlighted the growing threats to the foundational values of the Constitution—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He warned, “Every sacred tenet of the Constitution is being shredded into pieces by an authoritarian regime.”

Interference in institutions and erosion of federalism

The Congress leader pointed to increased political interference in independent institutions, stressing that federalism was being disregarded.

Concerns over Parliament and media freedom

Kharge expressed alarm over the functioning of Parliament, accusing the BJP of fostering a "tyrannical" atmosphere. He also criticised the government's control over the media, accusing it of turning the latter into a propaganda tool while stifling dissenting voices.

Rising attacks on marginalised communities

Kharge condemned the growing violence against minorities and marginalised communities, particularly in places like Manipur. He said that the ongoing violence was being met with a lack of accountability from the government.

Call to defend the Constitution

Kharge concluded his address with a powerful call to action, urging citizens to stand up for the Constitution and its values. He emphasised that defending these ideals would be the best way to honour the sacrifices of India’s founders.

He said, “It is high time we preserve and protect the ideas and ideals of our Constitution – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity… Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors.”

(With inputs from agencies)