Police in the south Indian state of Kerala have arrested 57 of the 59 people accused of the alleged years-long sexual abuse of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta district.

Advertisment

District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar said all the listed accused, except two who are currently abroad, have been arrested after a comprehensive probe.

A special investigation team led by woman IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam has been investigating the case.

The police made the latest arrest in the case on Sunday (Jan 19). The accused, VS Arun (25), was taken into custody near his house in the district.

Advertisment

62 Individuals accused of exploiting the victim for 5 years

The victim had accused 62 individuals of blackmailing and sexually abusing her over five years since the age of 13. The abuse came to light when the teen's teachers informed the District Child Welfare Committee about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

Also read | Maha Kumbh: More than 22.7 lakh devotees take holy dip in Triveni Sangam in India's Prayagraj today

Advertisment

The girl revealed the scale of abuse during counselling by the committee, which informed the police. A case was registered at the Ilavumthitta police station on January 10.

It is alleged that when the teen was 13 years old, Subin, one of the accused had sent obscene messages and pictures to her through his mobile phone. He is also accused of procuring obscene pictures and videos of the teen, according to Pathanamthitta Police.

Police vow to complete the investigation as soon as possible

Further, when the girl was 16 years old, the accused allegedly took her on a bike to Achankottumali near her house and raped her on a rubber farm in an uninhabited area. The event was recorded on his phone.

Also read | India: RG Kar rape-murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of sentence today

Police said the victim was gang-raped on at least five occasions, including assaults inside a car and at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024.

The district police chief said the objective is to complete the investigation and submit the charge sheet as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies)