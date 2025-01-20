Over 2.3 million pilgrims took a holy dip in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam in the north Indian city of Prayagraj on Monday (Jan 20), marking the eighth day of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Government, so far more than 82.6 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

As of Sunday, among a congregation of over 5.18 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni, 1 million Kalpvasis and 4.182 million pilgrims took a holy dip by 6 PM.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conducted an aerial survey and inspection of the Maha Kumbh.

The chief minister visited the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp to attend the ongoing 'Katha' by Indian spiritual leader Morari Bapu. He was welcomed by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

"Crores of people are visiting Prayagraj daily just to take a holy dip. Amazingly, 10 lakh people are taking a dip within an hour. The kind of crowd management, event management and safety done here by Yogi ji is amazing," Saraswati had said earlier while speaking to ANI news agency.

The CM also met a women's delegation from Italy. Founder and trainer of Meditation and Yoga Center in Italy, Mahi Guruji along with his followers made a courtesy visit to CM Yogi in Lucknow today. The women who returned from Prayagraj Mahakumbh recited Ramayana, Shiv Tandava and several bhajans in front of the Chief Minister.

Fire at tent in Maha Kumbh

A fire broke out at the Gita Press camp in the Mela due to the explosion of three cooking gas cylinders, however, no casualties were reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Uttar Pradesh CM to inquire about the situation following the incident.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi confirmed that around 70 to 80 huts and around 8 to 10 tents were burnt in the fire.

Speaking to ANI, the ADM said, "Unfortunately a fire broke out at the Gita Press camp. It is reported that around 70 to 80 huts and eight to 10 tents have been burnt. There are no reports of any casualties. Everyone has been rescued safely. The fire has been extinguished."

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

