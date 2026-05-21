Amid the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa, India on Thursday (May 20) has issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through high-risk countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged travellers showing symptoms linked to Ebola disease to immediately report to airport health authorities before immigration clearance. In the advisory, the DGHS said that travellers showing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, bleeding, or those who had direct contact with infected persons have been “advised to immediately report to airport health authorities and seek medical care within 21 days of arrival.” Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has also issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or travelling through Ebola-affected countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.
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What India listed as symptoms?
Mentioning the symptoms of Ebola, India's Health Ministry asked passengers to watch for symptoms including fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat. Authorities also warned that travellers who develop any of these symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform healthcare officials about their travel history.
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