/Ebola outbreak declared 'international health emergency' by WHO: Is it a pandemic? WION Decodes

The previous outbreak of Ebola was in August 2025 in the central region and it killed at least 34 people, before being declared eradicated in December. Nearly 2,300 people died in the deadliest outbreak in the DRC between 2018 and 2020. Ebola, believed to have originated in bats, can cause severe bleeding and organ failure. The virus spreads from person to person through bodily fluids or exposure to the blood of an infected persons, who become contagious only once they display symptoms. The incubation period can last up to 21 days.