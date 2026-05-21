/Passenger from DRC boards Air France flight ‘in error’, removed after Ebola scare diversion: What happened

A flight from France to Detroit Metro Airport was diverted over Ebola concerns on Wednesday (May 19). The flight was from Charles de Gaulle and was diverted from DTW to Montreal reportedly to remove a passenger who was from DRC. On the flight was a passenger from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said that the passenger should not have been on the flight as the US restricted travel from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan on May 18 due to a widening outbreak of Ebola in parts of Africa. This comes after US State Department issued Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisories for the DRC, South Sudan and Uganda, and urged caution for neighbouring regions.

CBP says passenger boarded flight ‘in error’

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The statement by CBP said: “Air France boarded a passenger from the Democratic Republic of Congo in error on a flight to the United States. Due to entry restrictions put in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane. CBP took decisive action and prohibited the flight carrying that traveler from landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and instead, diverted to Montreal, Canada. CBP, in coordination with CDC, is taking the necessary measures to protect public health and reduce the risk of Ebola disease introduction into the United States.”

The statement confirmed that passenger was removed after the plane was diverted to Canada. It also said that the passenger has not been confirmed to be infected with Ebola as of Wednesday evening.

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